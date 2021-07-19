SuccessWorks Internship Fund Awardees Announced for Summer 2021

SuccessWorks
This summer, SuccessWorks is financially supporting 41 College of Letters & Science students across more than 20 majors for a mix of in-person, remote and hybrid internship experiences. 

“Internships are indispensable for translating skills and interests cultivated in the classroom to the hands-on exploration of career paths,” says Rebekah Pryor Paré, Associate Dean and Executive Director of SuccessWorks. “Internships also encourage students to build the professional networks that supercharge career development before graduation, and well beyond into their lives as Badger alumni.”

With many internship positions unpaid or hosted in places with a high cost of living, many students face barriers to participating in these experiences. That’s a gap SuccessWorks works to bridge. “Part-time jobs don’t always provide the professional skill-building and networks that put students on the path to career success,” adds Paré, “but quality internships have that capability and the SuccessWorks Internship Fund enables us to create access.”

Thanks to the generosity of many donors, SuccessWorks provides awards of up to $5,000, helping students with financial need cover cost of living essentials like rent and transportation. This summer, 41 students are receiving support totaling $103,500. Since 2006, 285 students have received over $780,000 in support for their internship experiences. 

The summer 2021 class of SuccessWorks Internship Fund awardees are working at a diverse mix of public and private institutions, with many working in-person, others working a hybrid or completely virtual schedule, and one student completing a remote international internship based in Ghana. 

Randee Kashmere Mervin (‘23), a Legal Studies and Sociology major, sees her internship at the Wisconsin Department of Justice as an opportunity to knit together her academic and professional interests. 

“I’m working on building professional connections in my field of interest, developing recommendations for future endeavors, and getting professional experience, especially in stronger verbal and written communication skills,” Randee says. 

Randee hopes to turn her UW experience into a career at the FBI, where she would like, “to give back to the community that did so much for me, and inspire younger black girls to see they can do anything they put their minds to despite challenges they may face.”

For Journalism and Political Science major Tamia Fowlkes (‘22), this summer’s internship at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is all about honing her journalism skills. “I took this position to build my confidence in writing and in-depth reporting.” she says. 

Tamia got her career journey started early, connecting with SuccessWorks her first year at UW-Madison for a resume workshop. “SuccessWorks has helped me get on my feet in professional spaces, presenting the best version of myself in the job and internship search process,” she says. 

Still in the midst of her internship, Tamia is already taking a long view of the experience. “Working at the intersection of politics, race, gender, and activism, I hope to serve as a leader in exposing people to the benefits of creative storytelling,” she says. “I also look forward to building spaces for civically-engaged and informed young leaders to pursue positive change.”

To learn more about the SuccessWorks Internship Fund, visit SuccessWorks on the web.

 

2021 SuccessWorks Internship Fund Recipients

Name

Internship Organization
Nyagoah Biel Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office (SPD) Investigative Unit
Nicholas Chavez Department of Justice Criminal Appeals Unit
Angelica Contreras Greater Chicago Legal Clinic
Dayna Edwards Dane County Juvenile Detention Center
Pamela Elubiaozor Exelon STEM Academy
Mia Farias Pinkston
Allison Forsythe Dane County Humane Society
Tamia Fowlkes Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Soumika Gaddameedi Wisconsin Humane Society
Kareem Harris Friendship Public Character Schools
Gorejer Her Office of State Representative Hubert Vo
Alexander Hind Just Bakery
Kamryn Honhorst ARC Community Services- Paterson
Keisi Hoxha Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office-Investigative Unit
Kyle Hulbert Madison Audubon
Camika Hurdle Zelie’s Home/ Americorps
Emily Kehl Waukesha District Attorney’s Office
Ann Kerr Days For Girls
Lutfia Khaleque U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Alessandro Kulutbanis Cohen Commercial Realty, Inc.
Georgia Kundrat Girls Inc. of Greater Madison (Goodman Community Center)
Yahvi Mahendra American Public Health Association
Caroline Mancl United States Probation and Pretrial Office
Randee Mervin Department of Justice
Maryam Muhammad Wisconsin Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) Community Health Internship Program (CHIP)
Anastasie Ndahayo PASS AmeriCorps
Catherine Nguyen National Great Rivers Research & Education Center
Canaan Odeh University of Wisconsin Madison Office of Secretary of University Staff
Makayla Petersdorff Mendota Mental Health Institute
Carlos Puga Legal Action of Wisconsin
Teagan Raffenbeul Anoka County Attorney’s Office â€“ Victim Witness Internship
Samantha Richter Healing Our Hearts
Ethan Ridgway Nastasi Architects
Eleanor Sand Library of Congress
YUI Sato Propel Women
Barnabas Shiferaw University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
Princess Vaulx Next Step Ministries
Jamie Wheelock Girls Inc. of Greater Madison
Ashton Whitaker Dane County Humane Society
Helena White Columbia University, School of Social Work, Social Intervention Group
Theresa Wolfe Briarpatch Youth Services

 